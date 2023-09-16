McCord keys big second quarter for No. 6 Ohio State 63-10 win over Western Kentucky

By CRAIG MERZ The Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord drops back to pas against Western Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns and 318 yards and No. 6 Ohio State used a 35-point second quarter to defeat Western Kentucky 63-10 at Ohio Stadium.McCord’s 75-yard TD pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. on the first play from scrimmage after Western Kentucky had pulled to within four points gave the Buckeyes (3-0) a 21-10 lead and Chip Trayanum ran for a 40-yard score on the first play of their next series to make it 28-10.The last time OSU scored five TDs in a quarter was Sept. 21, 2013, vs. Florida A&M.

