McCord keys big second quarter for No. 6 Ohio State 63-10 win over Western Kentucky

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns and 318 yards and No. 6 Ohio State used a 35-point second quarter to defeat Western Kentucky 63-10 at Ohio Stadium.McCord’s 75-yard TD pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. on the first play from scrimmage after Western Kentucky had pulled to within four points gave the Buckeyes (3-0) a 21-10 lead and Chip Trayanum ran for a 40-yard score on the first play of their next series to make it 28-10.The last time OSU scored five TDs in a quarter was Sept. 21, 2013, vs. Florida A&M.

