McCord, Harrison and No. 4 Ohio State roar back in the second half to bury Maryland 37-17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle McCord passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Marvin Harrison Jr. had eight catches for 163 yards and a score, and No. 4 Ohio State roared back with 27 unanswered points in the second half to beat Maryland 37-17. The Buckeyes didn’t lead until Jaden Fielding kicked a field goal to put them up 20-17 late in the third quarter. It was all Buckeyes after that. McCord tossed a 44-yard TD pass to tight end Cade Stover and a 17-yarder to Harrison to push the Ohio State lead to 34-17.

