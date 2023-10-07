McCord, Harrison and No. 4 Ohio State roar back in the second half to bury Maryland 37-17

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum, right, stiff arms Maryland defensive back Beau Brade during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle McCord passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Marvin Harrison Jr. had eight catches for 163 yards and a score, and No. 4 Ohio State roared back with 27 unanswered points in the second half to beat Maryland 37-17. The Buckeyes didn’t lead until Jaden Fielding kicked a field goal to put them up 20-17 late in the third quarter. It was all Buckeyes after that. McCord tossed a 44-yard TD pass to tight end Cade Stover and a 17-yarder to Harrison to push the Ohio State lead to 34-17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.