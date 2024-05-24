McConnaughey strikes out career-best 11 and Nebraska advances to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gabe Swansen went 4 for 5 with six RBIs, sophomore Mason McConnaughey had a career-best 11 strikeouts and No. 2 seed Nebraska beat seventh-seeded Ohio State 12-5 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Nebraska must beat No. 3 seed Indiana twice on Saturday to play for the championship on Sunday. The Hoosiers opened their postseason with an 8-6 win over Purdue and a 14-7 win over Ohio State — to combine for the most runs scored in program history in its first two tournament games. Swansen blasted a three-run homer in the first inning, his second of the tournament, before finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He drove it to the wall, past a diving Mitchell Okuley in right field, to score Ben Columbus from first.

