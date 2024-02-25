McCollum’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer in OT lifts Oklahoma over OSU 84-82 in final game of Bedlam

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum’s dramatic 3-pointer as time expired in overtime gave Oklahoma an 84-82 victory over Oklahoma State, sending the basketball version of Bedlam out with a bang. Oklahoma had called timeout with 12.5 seconds left and McCollum took the ball on the inbounds. After taking a few seconds off the clock, he tried to penetrate to the left side but was cut off. He stepped back behind the 3-point line, took a dribble to his left and launched with about a second to go. The ball went through the net as time ran out, leaving no chance for a miracle heave by the Cowboys. Rivaldo Soares led Oklahoma with 20 points. Javon Small and Quion Williams each scored 21 points for Oklahoma State.

