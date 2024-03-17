McCollum’s 30 points, Williamson’s double-double propel the Pelicans past Trail Blazers 126-107

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 30 points, Zion Williamson had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 126-107 for their sixth victory in seven games. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points and blocked four shots, and Trey Murphy III added 20 points for the Pelicans, who shot 53.6% and broke open a competitive game in the fourth quarter. McCollum made six of the Pelicans’ 13 3-pointers and Murphy hit four. Portland guard Dalano Banton scored 28 points, his third time scoring 25 or more in his last six games, including a career-high 30 on March 8 against Houston. Anfernee Simmons scored 25 and Deandre Ayton had 20 points for the Blazers, who shot 50%.

