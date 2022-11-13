McCollum sparks Siena to 75-62 victory over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 20 points in Siena’s 75-62 win against Albany on Saturday night.

McCollum also contributed six assists for the Saints (2-0). Andrew Platek was 6 of 11 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to add 15 points. Jackson Stormo recorded 12 points.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. finished with 22 points for the Great Danes (1-2). Trey Hutcheson and Da’Kquan Davis scored 10 apiece.

NEXT UP

Siena plays Wednesday against Army at home, and Albany (NY) hosts Union (NY) on Monday.

