McCollum scores 19 in Oklahoma debut, Sooners beat Central Michigan 89-59

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum knocked down three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 19 points in his Oklahoma debut and returning starter Otega Oweh added 18 to lead the Sooners to an 89-59 win over Central Michigan. McCollum, who last played at Siena, is one of six transfers to join a half-dozen returners on the Oklahoma roster.

