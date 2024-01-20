McCollum scores 17, No. 15 Oklahoma holds off Cincinnati 69-65

CINCINNATI (AP) — Javian McCollum scored 16 points and Otega Oweh had 14 helping No. 15 Oklahoma hold off Cincinnati 69-65 on Saturday. John Hugely IV had 11 points for the Sooners (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) who notched their first Big 12 road win. Simas Lukosius scored 17 points and John Newman III had 14 for the Bearcats, who upset No. 19 TCU on Tuesday. The Sooners won despite going just 5 of 16 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.