McCollum FG lifts Western Carolina to wild 52-50 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Richard McCollum kicked a 32-yard field goal with four seconds remaining and Western Carolina rallied last in a 52-50 victory over Chattanooga. McCollum’s kick for the Catamounts (5-1, 3-0 Southern Conference) after Chattanooga (4-2, 3-1) grabbed a 50-49 lead with 53 seconds left to play on Chase Artopoeus’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Evan Brown and a two-point conversion pass from running back Ailym Ford to Camden Overton. Cole Gonzalez needed just five plays to get McCollum in position for the winning kick. Gonzales completed three straight passes to AJ Columbo covering 11, 10 and 39 yards to get the Catamounts to the Mocs’ 15-yard line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.