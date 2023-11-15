McCollum, Darthard spark Oklahoma to 93-54 romp over Texas State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 15 points, Le’Tre Darthard scored 14 off the bench and Oklahoma breezed to a 93-54 victory over Texas State. McCollum hit 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for the Sooners (3-0). Darthard connected on 5 of 9 attempts with two 3-pointers. Reserve John Hugley IV finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Hugley, made all four of his shots, including his only 3-point try, and all three of his free throws. Sam Gowin made both of his shots and all six of his free throws, scoring 10. Dylan Dawson led the Bobcats (1-2) with 13 points. Josh O’Garro totaled 10 points and six rebounds.

