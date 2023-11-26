McCloud throws career-high 5 TD passes, No. 24 James Madison beats Coastal Carolina 56-14

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw a career-high five touchdown passes — three to Elijah Sarratt — and No. 24 James Madison rebounded from its only loss to rout Coastal Carolina 56-14 on Saturday. Transitioning from FCS to the bowl subdivision, the Dukes (11-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) were turned down twice by the NCAA in a bid for a waiver that would make them eligible for the league title game next week as East Division champions — and potentially a New Year’s Six bowl invite as the top Group of Five team. But James Madison lost in overtime, 26-23, at home to Appalachian State a week ago. McCloud was 26 of 35 for 324 yards and also ran for a score. Sarratt had six catches for 107 yards.

