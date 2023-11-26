McCloud throws career-high 5 TD passes, No. 24 James Madison beats Coastal Carolina 56-14

By The Associated Press
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud (2) carries the football against Coastal Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Conway, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw a career-high five touchdown passes — three to Elijah Sarratt — and No. 24 James Madison rebounded from its only loss to rout Coastal Carolina 56-14 on Saturday. Transitioning from FCS to the bowl subdivision, the Dukes (11-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) were turned down twice by the NCAA in a bid for a waiver that would make them eligible for the league title game next week as East Division champions — and potentially a New Year’s Six bowl invite as the top Group of Five team. But James Madison lost in overtime, 26-23, at home to Appalachian State a week ago. McCloud was 26 of 35 for 324 yards and also ran for a score. Sarratt had six catches for 107 yards.

