McCloud throws 4 TD passes, runs for 2 TDs to lead No. 23 JMU over Georgia State 42-14

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan McCloud accounted for six touchdowns to lead No. 23 James Madison to a 42-14 win over Georgia State. The senior quarterback completed 28 of 36 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 13 times for a career-best 104 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dukes (9-0, 6-0 Sun Belt) extend their winning streak to 12 games. Ty Son Lawton ran 18 times for 95 yards and caught six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Dukes. Darren Grainger completed 10 of 19 passes for 82 yards and rushed 13 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Georgia State

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.