McCloud throws 3 TD passes, James Madison holds on to beat South Alabama 31-23

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes — two to Zach Horton — and Jalen Green returned an interception 24 yards for a TD to help James Madison beat South Alabama 31-23. Green added a sack in the closing seconds before Francis Meehan’s interception sealed the win for JMU. Horton scored on a 66-yard catch-and-run to make it 31-7 with 11:32 left before the Dukes held off a South Alabama rally. South Alabama went three-and-out on each of its first two possessions and had just three drives of more than five plays. Bradley completed 28 of 50 passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Jaguars and Caullin Lacy caught six passes for 132 yards.

