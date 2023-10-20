McCloud passes for TD, runs for another as JMU beats Marshall 20-9, wins 9th straight

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud passed for 264 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown to Reggie Brown, and ran for 69 yards and a TD to help James Madison beat Marshall 20-9 and extend the Dukes’ win streak to nine games. McCloud completed 21 of 31 with an interception and Brown finished with six receptions for 126 yards for James Madison. The Dukes — who finished just outside the Top 25 in the most recent AP Poll — are unbeaten since a 34-10 loss at Louisville last season. Rasheen Ali, who has 641 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns this season, did not play for Marshall. The Thundering Herd finished with 169 total yards, minus-4 yards rushing. Marshall’s Jayden Harrison returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.