McCloud leads Texas State to 41-9 dismantling of Arkansas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns and Texas State was never challenged in a 41-9 win over Arkansas State. After spotting the Red Wolves a 3-0 lead on the game’s first drive, McCloud threw a 53-yard scoring pass to Kole Wilson. Before the first quarter ended, McCloud ran it in from the 5 for a 14-3 lead.

