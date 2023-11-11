McCloud has another huge day and leads No. 21 James Madison past UConn 44-6

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw for a career-high 457 yards and four touchdowns and No. 21 James Madison overcame a slow start and beat Connecticut 44-6 for the Dukes’ 13th consecutive win dating to last season. McCloud connected with Reggie Brown on scoring throws of 80 and 55 yards, Zach Helton from 21 yards and Phoenix Sproles from 5 yards as the Dukes pulled away after leading just 10-3 at halftime. The Huskies (1-9) lost their fourth straight and third this season to a ranked team. McCloud finished 33 for 37 while going over 400 passing yards for the third time this season.

