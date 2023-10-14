McCloud, Black lead unbeaten James Madison to 41-13 win over Georgia Southern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes, Kaelon Black scored three times and unbeaten James Madison avenged a tough loss from last season with a 41-13 victory over Georgia Southern. The Dukes were unbeaten and ranked No. 25 last year when they lost to the Eagles 45-38 on a late touchdown. McCloud threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt and a 10-yarder to Black in the first quarter and Camden Wise added a pair of field goals for a 20-6 halftime lead. In a 21-point third quarter, McCloud threw a second TD pass to Black, who added a 20-yard rushing score. Davis Brin was 31-of-52 passing for 271 yards and two of the Bulldogs’ three interceptions.

