McCloud accounts for 4 touchdowns, leads Texas State past UTSA 49-10

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jordan McCloud ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Texas State to a 49-10 win over UTSA on Saturday. McCloud was 18-of-27 passing for 309 yards with an interception. He added 30 yards on the ground, providing the game’s first points with a 17-yard score and adding a 2-yarder later in the first quarter for a 14-3 lead. A couple of big-yardage touchdowns helped Texas State sprint to a 35-3 halftime lead. Chris Dawn Jr. grabbed a pass at the 39 and turned it into a 46-yard score. Lincoln Pare burst through the line for a 45-yard touchdown.

