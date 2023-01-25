McClendon to wear late teammate’s number in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon will wear the number of his late teammate, Devin Willock, in the Senior Bowl. McClendon accepted an invitation this week to play in the all-star game at Mobile, Alabama. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy says McClendon has been assigned No. 77, which was Willock’s uniform number at Georgia. McClendon and Willock were both in a vehicle that crashed on Jan. 15. McClendon sustained only minor injuries, but Willock was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. A university employee also was killed, and another seriously injured.

