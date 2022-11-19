McClain helps Hartford rout Houghton College 98-32

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Briggs McClain’s 20 points helped Hartford defeat Houghton College 98-32 on Saturday.

McClain was 8 of 11 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Hawks (2-3). Kurtis Henderson scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Braxton Jones added 10 points.

Esafe Taufahema led the way for the Highlanders (0-1) with 10 points. Koen Rolleman added nine points.

NEXT UP

Hartford hosts FDU-Florham in its next matchup on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.