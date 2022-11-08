McCauley scores 23, Indiana State knocks off Green Bay 80-53

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Indiana State’s 80-53 win over Green Bay on Monday night.

Trenton Gibson scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds for the Sycamores (1-0).

Davin Zeigler led the Phoenix (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Indiana State hosts Ball State while Green Bay travels to play Georgetown.

