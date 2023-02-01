McCarthy set to call plays for Cowboys after Moore departure

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones says McCarthy will run a version of the West Coast offense he used when calling plays as head coach in Green Bay from 2006-18. Moore was hired as offensive coordinator by the Los Angeles Chargers the day after the Cowboys announced his departure. McCarthy kept Moore in the play-calling role after Dallas hired him in 2020 because he thought that would be the best move for quarterback Dak Prescott.

