McCann back on ice, but not ready to return yet for Kraken

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) and a member of the Kraken staff, right, accompany left wing Jared McCann (19) off the ice after McCann was hit into the boards by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken welcomed leading scorer Jared McCann back to practice, but coach Dave Hakstol doesn’t expect the forward to be available for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series against Dallas on Sunday. McCann has been out since getting hurt early in Game 4 of Seattle’s opening-round series against Colorado on a hit from Cale Makar that drew a one-game suspension. McCann’s injury has not been disclosed, with Hakstol only saying that he’s working through his “injury protocol.” Hakstol said McCann skated a couple of times while the team was in Dallas, but the optional skate with McCann in a red no-contact jersey was his first stint back with his teammates.

