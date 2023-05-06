McCann back on ice, but not ready to return yet for Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken welcomed leading scorer Jared McCann back to practice, but coach Dave Hakstol doesn’t expect the forward to be available for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series against Dallas on Sunday. McCann has been out since getting hurt early in Game 4 of Seattle’s opening-round series against Colorado on a hit from Cale Makar that drew a one-game suspension. McCann’s injury has not been disclosed, with Hakstol only saying that he’s working through his “injury protocol.” Hakstol said McCann skated a couple of times while the team was in Dallas, but the optional skate with McCann in a red no-contact jersey was his first stint back with his teammates.

