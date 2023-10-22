McCall’s 2 TD passes spark Coastal Carolina in 27-17 win over Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 244 yards and two second-quarter touchdown passes to lead Coastal Carolina to a 27-17 win over Arkansas State. Kade Hensley connected on a 38-yard field goal in the final minute of the first quarter to stake the Chanticleers to a 3-0 lead. McCall threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sam Pinckney and then hit Kendall Karr from 7-yards out with :30 left in the half to take a 17-3 lead into into intermission.

