McCain continues hot shooting with 24 points, No. 16 Duke beats Queens 106-69

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jared McCain scored a season-high 24 points and No. 16 Duke beat Queens 106-69. Kyle Filipowski added 19 points on Saturday to go with a career-high five blocked shots for Duke, which has won four games in a row. The freshman McCain scored 20 or more points in three of those games. Caleb Foster had 13 points and Mark Mitchell added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils. Deyton Albury scored 23 points for Queens, which lost to a nationally ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team on the road for the second game in a row after last week’s 30-point setback at Clemson.

