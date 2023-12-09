McCain carries No. 22 Duke past Charlotte as Blue Devils stop 2-game skid

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jared McCain scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half and No. 22 Duke got rolling again following two losses and a week layoff, beating Charlotte 80-56. McCain, a freshman guard, made three 3-pointers. Jeremy Roach added 18 points for the 6-3 Blue Devils. Duke had dropped road games to Arkansas and Georgia Tech since its last victory Nov. 24. Lu’cye Patterson had 14 points, but Charlotte suffered its most lopsided defeat under first-year coach Aaron Fearne.

