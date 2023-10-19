McCaffrey, Samuel and Williams all miss practice for the 49ers and are day to day

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams all missed practice for the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday and their status for this week’s game against Minnesota is in doubt. Coach Kyle Shanahan said all three players are day to day after getting hurt in last week’s loss at Cleveland. San Francisco visits Minnesota on Monday night and will have two more practice days this week before the game. But in all, the news was relatively good with none of the players having suffered a significant injury.

