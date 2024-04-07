McBurnie scores in stoppage time as Sheffield United draws 2-2 with Chelsea

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Ollie McBurnie struck in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as last-place Sheffield United fought back to draw 2-2 with Chelsea in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s team suffered its latest setback at Bramall Lane after twice squandering winning positions. Thiago Silva was making his 100th Premier League start and opened the scoring in the 11th minute by turning in Conor Gallagher’s corner with a volley that crept just inside the post. Jayden Bogle evened the score in the 32nd when firing in from a tight angle after Gustavo Hamer’s pass. Noni Madueke restored Chelsea’s lead but McBurnie leveled again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.