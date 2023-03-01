McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins beat Flames as win streak hits 8

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored at 4:55 of overtime to give the Boston a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, extending the Bruins’ winning streak to eight games.

Dmitry Orlov had two goals and an assist for Atlantic Division- and Eastern Conference-leading Boston, and Pavel Zacha also scored. Linus Ullmark stopped 54 of the 57 shots he faced.

Blake Coleman, Dillon Dube and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Calgary. Dan Vladar, who allowed two goals on five shots in the first period, was lifted in favor of Jacob Markstrom at the start of the second period. Markstrom made 13 saves.

Bruins: Host Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, center, keeps Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund, left, away from the puck as goalie Linus Ullmark watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom gives up an overtime goal to the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta.

Flames: Host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

