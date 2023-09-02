Mbeumo’s late goal for Brentford salvages 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

LONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo has scored in stoppage time to help Brentford salvage a 2-2 draw against winless Bournemouth in the English Premier League. The Cherries were poised for their first league victory of the season after David Brooks scored in the 77th minute following a defensive error to take a 2-1 lead. But Mbeumo collected a long ball from Nathan Collins, drove to the net and put a left-footed shot past Neto in the 93rd. Mathias Jensen had given Brentford an early lead and Dominic Solanke equalized for the visitors in the 30th. It’s the third league draw for the unbeaten Bees.

