Mbeumo sidelined by ankle injury and is doubtful for Cameroon for African Cup of Nations

LONDON (AP) — Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo is a doubt for the African Cup of Nations after being ruled out for “weeks” by Brentford manager Thomas Frank because of an ankle injury. Mbeumo rolled his right ankle in the first half of the 2-1 loss to Brighton in the English Premier League on Wednesday. He needed to be helped off the field in the 40th minute. Frank says the injury is “bad.” The African Cup takes place in the Ivory Coast starting on Jan. 13. Mbeumo started all three of Cameroon’s group-stage games at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

