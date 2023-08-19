Mbeumo scores twice as Brentford beats 10-man Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage in EPL

By The Associated Press
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Davy]

LONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo scored twice as Brentford beat 10-man Fulham 3-0 away in a west London derby in the English Premier League. Yoane Wissa also played a key role, putting Brentford ahead shortly before the halftime break after a defensive mistake by Fulham and then earning a penalty that also saw Tim Ream sent off for a second booking. Mbeumo converted from the spot for the second week in a row after his composed effort rooted goalkeeper Bernd Leno to the spot as the ball went in via the left post. Kristoffer Ajer’s well-timed cross found Mbeumo for another goal in injury time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.