Mbeumo scores twice as Brentford beats 10-man Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo scored twice as Brentford beat 10-man Fulham 3-0 away in a west London derby in the English Premier League. Yoane Wissa also played a key role, putting Brentford ahead shortly before the halftime break after a defensive mistake by Fulham and then earning a penalty that also saw Tim Ream sent off for a second booking. Mbeumo converted from the spot for the second week in a row after his composed effort rooted goalkeeper Bernd Leno to the spot as the ball went in via the left post. Kristoffer Ajer’s well-timed cross found Mbeumo for another goal in injury time.

