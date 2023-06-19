Mbappé’s twice-taken penalty helps France beat Greece in Euro qualifying

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s twice-taken penalty moved him one goal behind Michel Platini on France’s all-time scoring list with 40 goals as Greece was beaten 1-0 in European Championship qualifying. World Cup runner-up France notched a fourth straight win without conceding a goal in Group B. It also gave Mbappé 54 goals over the season combined for France and Paris Saint-Germain to beat the overall mark set by the late Just Fontaine in the 1957-58 season. Mbappé’s first penalty was saved but he made no mistake when changing direction for the second. Second-placed Greece is six points behind France.

