Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club

PARIS (AP) — As Kylian Mbappe’s transfer standoff with Paris Saint-Germain continues it remains unclear if the star striker will even be in the squad when PSG begins its title defense at home to Lorient on Saturday. And now Neymar’s future at the club suddenly looks uncertain as well. France’s leading sports daily L’Equipe reported that Neymar has told the club he wants to leave this summer, increasing the turmoil surrounding the defending French league champion. PSG said the club would not comment on Neymar’s situation when contacted by The Associated Press. Neymar is under contract until 2025.

