Mbappé’s memorable plays not enough for PSG to win group

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s power and strength were on full display when he shook off a defender tugging desperately on his shirt to score a memorable goal in the Champions League. Mbappé also set up another goal as Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 at already eliminated Juventus, which claimed a Europa League spot. But PSG had to settle for second place in Group H since Benfica moved ahead with a 6-1 rout of Maccabi Haifa. Benfica and PSG each finished with 14 points while Juventus and Maccabi trailed with three each. Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci equalized before the break after Mbappé’s early opener. Mbappé then set up substitute Nuno Mendes for the winner.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
CORRECTS NAME OF PLAYER - PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, is challenged by Juventus' Federico Gatti during the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Paris Saint Germain at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni
CORRECTS NAME OF PLAYER - PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Paris Saint Germain at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni
CORRECTS NAME OF PLAYER - PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Juventus and Paris Saint Germain at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni