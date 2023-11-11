Mbappe’s hat trick and Donnarumma’s saves put PSG top of French league

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick and Gianluigi Donnarumma made a series of decisive saves to send Paris Saint-Germain to the top of the French league with a 3-0 win at Reims. Four days after a Champions League loss to AC Milan, it was a hard-fought win for PSG. Reims had many chances to score but Donnarumma was unbeatable. The fifth straight league win moved PSG one point above Nice. Reims is in fourth place, seven points off the pace.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.