Mbappé’s future still unclear as PSG resumes French league campaign

PARIS (AP) — PSG star Kylian Mbappé has yet to announce whether he will remain at Paris Saint-Germain next season. But PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi told L’Equipe newspaper this week that he wants to keep his star player. The French league campaign resumes this weekend after the winter break. PSG has a five-point lead over Nice at the top of the standings and travels to Reims on Sunday. Mbappé caused a stir last summer by refusing to sign a 12-month extension and was briefly sidelined by PSG amid the contract dispute. Tensions a have eased and the France star is also authorized to talk to clubs in January and sign a pre-contract agreement.

