Mbappé’s future still unclear as PSG resumes French league campaign

By The Associated Press
PSG's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the French Super Cup final soccer match between Toulouse and Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

PARIS (AP) — PSG star Kylian Mbappé has yet to announce whether he will remain at Paris Saint-Germain next season. But PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi told L’Equipe newspaper this week that he wants to keep his star player. The French league campaign resumes this weekend after the winter break. PSG has a five-point lead over Nice at the top of the standings and travels to Reims on Sunday. Mbappé caused a stir last summer by refusing to sign a 12-month extension and was briefly sidelined by PSG amid the contract dispute. Tensions a have eased and the France star is also authorized to talk to clubs in January and sign a pre-contract agreement.

