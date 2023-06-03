Mbappe wins record 5th French golden boot, Rennes earns Europa League spot, Auxerre relegated

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has won a record fifth straight French golden boot after scoring in a loss to Clermont. His league tally of 29 made him the top scorer. Rennes clinched a Europa League spot and Auxerre was relegated. French champion PSG and second-placed Lens qualified for the group stage of the Champions League next season and third-placed Marseille earned a spot in the third qualifying round of the lucrative European competition. Cameroon forward Ignatius Ganago helped former powerhouse Nantes stay up by netting the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Angers. Nantes snapped a 14-game winless streak in the league to leapfrog Auxerre into 16th place. Auxerre lost to Lens 3-1 and will be demoted to the second division alongside Angers, Ajaccio and Troyes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.