Mbappé watches from subs’ bench as France and Netherlands produce Euro 2024’s first 0-0

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has watched from the substitutes’ bench as France and the Netherlands finished 0-0 in the European Championship in Leipzig. Antoine Griezmann missed France’s best chances while Xavi Simons had a goal ruled out for the Dutch in the first goalless draw of the tournament. It leaves both teams on four points in Group D after their second match. The buildup had been dominated by speculation on whether Mbappé would play after the France captain broke his nose in his team’s opening 1-0 win over Austria. France coach Didier Deschamps evidently decided it was not worth the risk to play Mbappé in a game his team had no need to win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.