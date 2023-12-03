Mbappe, Vitinha score as 10-man PSG beats Le Havre 2-0 following Donnarumma’s red card

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain had no problem beating Le Havre 2-0 to extend its lead at the top of the French league standings despite playing 80 minutes with 10 men on Sunday after goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was sent off for a reckless tackle. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vitinha ensured a seventh consecutive league win for Luis Enrique’s team. PSG has a four-point cushion at the top after second-place Nice was handed its first loss this season on Saturday, a 1-0 defeat at Nantes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.