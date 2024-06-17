Mbappé suffers facial injury in France’s 1-0 win against Austria at Euro 2024

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has suffered a facial injury and was replaced as France beat Austria 1-0 in its opening game of the European Championship. The striker clashed heads with Austria’s Kevin Danso late in the game and was left in visible pain on the grass on Monday. That prompted Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to signal for medical attention. Mbappé received medical treatment and his shirt was covered with blood from what appeared to be a blow to his nose as a result of the incident in Dusseldorf.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.