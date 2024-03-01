Mbappé subbed again as PSG and Monaco fire blanks in draw

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé was substituted for the second game in a row as the French league leaders failed to hit the target in a 0-0 draw with Monaco. It was only the second time since September that PSG has not scored. The goalkeepers at both ends were in fine form. The result takes PSG 12 points clear of second-place Brest and 13 ahead of Monaco.

