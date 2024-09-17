Mbappé starts new Champions League campaign with a goal in Real Madrid victory

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé renewed his quest to win a European title by scoring for Real Madrid in his first Champions League match with the club. Mbappé found the open net after a cross by Rodrygo just seconds into the second half of Madrid’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday. The goal gave Madrid a 1-0 lead before Stuttgart equalized with Deniz Undav in the 68th. Antonio Rüdiger put Madrid back in front in the 83rd and substitute Endrick closed the scoring deep into stoppage time to seal the victory for the defending champions. Mbappé had been mostly quiet until scoring.

