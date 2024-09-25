Mbappé sidelined with a hamstring injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says Kylian Mbappé will be sidelined with a hamstring injury. The left leg injury was diagnosed by team doctors a day after Madrid’s 3-2 win over Alaves in the Spanish league with Mbappé scoring. The club did not give a time frame for Mbappé’s recovery but he is set to miss at least Sunday’s league derby at Atletico Madrid. Mbappé asked to be substituted in the 80th minute against Alaves. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had said after the game that the injury did not appear to be serious.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.