Mbappé sets up late equalizer as French leader PSG and rock-bottom Clermont finish 1-1

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has come off the bench and set up a late equalizer for Gonçalo Ramos as runaway French league leader Paris Saint-Germain and rock-bottom Clermont finished 1-1. Mbappé played the ball back to Ramos as he ran into the penalty area in the 85th minute. PSG faces Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at Parc des Princes on Wednesday and coach Luis Enrique rested several first-teamers. United States forward Emmanuel Sabbi scored a late penalty as lowly Le Havre drew at fifth-placed Lens 1-1.

