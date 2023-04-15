Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi scored a goal each as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain profited from a red card to beat second-place Lens 3-1 and move nine points clear of its rival. It was an extra special goal for Mbappe. The 24-year-old France striker became the outright all-time top scorer for PSG in the league with 139 goals. Edinson Cavani netted 138. Lens was in complete control until midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off for a reckless challenge on right back Achraf Hakimi in the 19th minute. Marseille can go above Lens with a home win against struggling Troyes on Sunday.

