Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens
By The Associated Press
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center, makes an attempt to score during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lens at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi scored a goal each as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain profited from a red card to beat second-place Lens 3-1 and move nine points clear of its rival. It was an extra special goal for Mbappe. The 24-year-old France striker became the outright all-time top scorer for PSG in the league with 139 goals. Edinson Cavani netted 138. Lens was in complete control until midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off for a reckless challenge on right back Achraf Hakimi in the 19th minute. Marseille can go above Lens with a home win against struggling Troyes on Sunday.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PSG's Lionel Messi, center, dribbles the ball challenged by Lens' Jonathan Gradit during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lens at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler
PSG's Lionel Messi scores his side's 3rd goal, challenged by Lens' Jonathan Gradit during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lens at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, dribbles the ball in front of Lens' Przemyslaw Frankowski during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lens at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)