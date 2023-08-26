Mbappe scores twice on Parc des Princes return, Marseille struggles in French league

PARIS (AP) — PSG has returned to winning ways in the French league with a 3-1 win over last-season’s runner-up Lens. Marco Asension scored his first goal for PSG since joining this summer and Kylian Mbappe doubled his team’s lead. Earlier, Marseille moved level on points with Monaco at the top of the standings after laboring to a 2-0 home win against Brest. Playing for the first time this season at PSG’s home stadium following his contract standoff with the club, there was no ill feeling from the fans. Mbappe received an ovation from the crowd during the teams presentation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.