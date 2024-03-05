Mbappé scores twice as PSG gets past Real Sociedad to return to Champions League quarterfinals

By The Associated Press
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Reala Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alvaro Barrientos]

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has led Paris Saint-Germain back to the Champions League quarterfinals by scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad that kept alive the French club’s hopes of winning the European title in its last season with the France forward. PSG advanced 4-1 on aggregate. PSG had been eliminated from the last 16 five times in the last seven seasons, including the last two. Mbappé opening the scoring with a beautiful goal in the 15th minute and added to the lead in a breakaway in the 56th.

