Mbappé scores twice as PSG gets past Real Sociedad to return to Champions League quarterfinals

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has led Paris Saint-Germain back to the Champions League quarterfinals by scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad that kept alive the French club’s hopes of winning the European title in its last season with the France forward. PSG advanced 4-1 on aggregate. PSG had been eliminated from the last 16 five times in the last seven seasons, including the last two. Mbappé opening the scoring with a beautiful goal in the 15th minute and added to the lead in a breakaway in the 56th.

