Mbappe scores late winner as PSG edges Brest 3-2 in French league

BREST, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored twice to reach 250 goals in his club career as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain edged Brest 3-2 to stay a point behind provisional leader Nice in the French league. Nice had beaten Clermont 1-0 to take the provisional league lead on Friday but Monaco can snatch back top spot with a victory at Lille later Sunday. The 10th round ends later with Montpellier vs. Toulouse, Metz vs. Le Havre, Rennes vs. Strasbourg and Marseille vs. Lyon.

