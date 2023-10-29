Mbappe scores late winner and reaches a landmark as PSG edges Brest 3-2 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has scored twice to reach 251 goals in his club career as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain edged Brest 3-2 to stay a point behind leader Nice in the French league. Nice had beaten Clermont 1-0 to move into first place on Friday and retained the top spot after Monaco lost 2-0 at Lille two days later. Mbappe scored the winner in the 89th minute with his league-leading 10th goal this season. His first strike on Sunday saw him reach his 250th club goal in all competitions, spanning his career at Monaco and PSG.

